The injuries to wide receivers Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips are painful enough because of the effect on the Titans’ passing attack.
But they could also impact the shaping of the team’s 53-man roster on Aug. 29 and depth at the position early in the season.
Much will depend on the timetable of return for Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips, the team’s first- and fifth-round draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Burks caught 33 passes for 444 yards in 11 games last season, while Philips was limited to eight catches for 78 yards in four games.
Burks suffered a reported LCL sprain during practice last week in Minnesota, with the NFL Network reporting Burks should miss “a few weeks.” Titans coach Mike Vrabel didn’t offer a timetable for Burks’ return, but LCL injuries — depending on their severity — can take anywhere from three to 12 weeks to heal, per medical experts.
If Burks’ sprain is a Grade 1, which is what the NFL Network seemed to indicate, Burks could conceivably be back in time for the season opener on Sept. 10. If it’s a Grade 2 or 3 sprain, Burks could miss several games at the start of the year.
Philips suffered an MCL injury in Saturday’s preseason win over Minnesota, per paulkuharsky.com, an injury that will reportedly keep him out “in the range of six weeks.” If he wound up missing six weeks, Philips would likely miss at least the first three games of the season, probably four.
If these injuries had occurred during the regular season, the Titans might well have put one or both receivers on injured reserve, meaning they’d need to miss at least the next four games.
But that’s not an option right now, as placing a player on injured reserve before he makes the initial 53-man roster ends his season.
As a result, the Titans will likely have to use two of their initial 53-man roster spots on injured receivers — Burks and Philips. And if the team needs to keep two healthy receivers as a result, that means two players at other positions will not survive the Aug. 29 final cut.
Once the 53-man roster is announced, the Titans could always place Burks and/or Philips on IR immediately, if their injuries are significant enough to keep them out at least four games. That would open up one or two roster spots and allow the Titans an opportunity to try to reclaim players they’d cut — if they aren't signed elsewhere first.
But if the injuries to Burks and/or Philips might only cause them to miss a game or two — as opposed to a minimum of four on IR — the Titans would likely choose to keep them on the roster.
That scenario could lead to either fewer than usual receivers available on game days early in the season, or — if the Titans chose to sign a receiver or two — one or two fewer players at other positions.
It’s complicated, and it will only become clearer once we know how much time Burks and Philips will actually miss.
In the meantime, the Titans are dealing with other injuries at wide receiver as well.
Rookie Colton Dowell, the team’s seventh-round pick out of UT-Martin, did not practice last Thursday or play Saturday against the Vikings, presumably due to injury. Rookie Kearis Jackson suffered a knee injury against Minnesota and did not return to the contest.
So receivers like Racey McMath, Reggie Roberson, Gavin Holmes, Mason Kinsey and Tre-Shaun Harrison should get plenty of opportunity to make their case for an extra roster spot or two that — due to the Burks and Philips injuries — might be available, at least early in the season.