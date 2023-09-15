The Titans will be without two members of their starting secondary when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
The status of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, meanwhile, remains uncertain.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel ruled out safety Amani Hooker (concussion) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) on Friday. Hopkins (ankle) along with left guard Peter Skoronski (illness), the team's first-round draft pick in April, are listed as questionable.
Hooker missed eight games last year, two with a concussion and the rest due to shoulder and knee injuries. Fulton missed six games last year with hamstring and groin injuries.
Their absences could mean a starting safety role for Elijah Molden and a move outside for Roger McCreary, who the Titans have been using as their nickel corner.
Hopkins was not spotted in practice all week after turning his ankle on the Titans’ last offensive possession against the Saints last Sunday, but apparently still has at least a chance to play against the Chargers. He was not wearing any kind of brace on the ankle in the Titans’ locker room on Friday.
“We shall see,” Hopkins said of the likelihood of playing Sunday. “Not sure how it goes. But I’ll be prepared. My number’s up, I hope.”
Hopkins said it will be a process over the next couple of days to try to get ready for the Chargers game.
“I’m always preparing and expecting to play,” Hopkins said. “Got to.”
Hopkins signed a two-year contract worth up to $26 million with the Titans in July. The 31-year-old receiver had missed a combined 16 games over the previous two seasons, six due to a suspension for using a performance-enhancing substance and 10 due to injury.
He had a team-high 13 targets against the Saints, catching seven passes for 65 yards.
Hopkins said he and quarterback Ryan Tannehill spent time this week going over tape, after Tannehill threw a pair of interceptions while targeting Hopkins.
“Ryan’s played a lot of football,” Hopkins said. “That’s why his record is what it is. He’s the kind of guy who’s going to come into the film room and help us correct our mistakes, his mistakes as well."
Skoronski, the 11th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, did not practice Friday. He had played well in his first game, as Pro Football Focus gave him an 81.3 grade last week, the Titans’ highest offensive mark.
The other players on the Titans' injury report — wide receiver Treylon Burks, running back Tyjae Spears, defensive lineman Teair Tart, cornerback Tre Avery and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz — are all expected to be available Sunday.