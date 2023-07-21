A former Vanderbilt football assistant strength coach made significant news Thursday, coming out publicly as gay in an interview with the Outsports website.
Kevin Maxen, who’s now an associate strength coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, is believed to be the first known openly gay male coach in the NFL and all of American men’s professional sports.
Maxen told the site he came out in hopes of living his life openly without fear, and to inspire others to do so as well.
“I don’t want to feel like I have to think about it anymore,” Maxen told Outsports. “I don’t want to feel like I have to lie about who I am seeing, or why I am living with someone else.
“I want to be vocal in support of people living how they want to live, but I also want to just live and not feel fear about how people will react.”
Maxen was not at Vanderbilt for long.
He was hired in June of 2020, prior to former head coach Derek Mason’s last season with the Commodores. Maxen moved on in February of 2021, accepting his current position with the Jaguars.
“In an environment that is diversifying, it is a privilege to work alongside Kevin who is hardworking, dedicated and thriving as a strength and conditioning coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars,” said Jaguars director of player development Marcus Pollard, who played 14 years in the NFL.
Maxen was a three-year starter and team captain for the Western Connecticut State football team. He played all 30 games for the team his three years there, leading the team in tackles two seasons and finishing his career with 171 total tackles before graduating in 2018.
In June of 2021, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the NFL’s first active openly gay player when he came out.
A month later, Predators prospect defenseman Luke Prokop, then 19 years old, became the first player under contract to an NHL team to come out as gay.