Former Tennessee Titans great Eddie George is back in the NFL, at least for another week.
George, who’s the head coach at Tennessee State University, is in the midst of a two-week coaching stint with the Chicago Bears as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. It began May 15 and will continue through next week.
He isn’t the only ex-NFL player spending time with the Bears during the team’s offseason workouts, as Randy Shannon — a former Dallas Cowboys linebacker who is now Florida State’s defensive coordinator — is on the staff in a temporary fashion as well.
The diversity coaching fellowship’s objective is to use NFL club's training camps to give coaches and scouts opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position.
All 32 NFL teams participate each year, and the program is designed as a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches. Applicants select the top five NFL clubs they have an interest in completing a fellowship with. Clubs are alerted of the application and can reach out to the individual for further steps.
“We are very excited to welcome these two highly talented coaches in Eddie and Randy,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “Allowing them to join our staff during our OTAs enables us to offer this unique opportunity to current college coaches during their offseason. We are confident that these coaches will be great assets to our team during their time here, and we are looking forward to learning from them as well."
George is one of the all-time greats of the Oilers/Titans franchise after carrying 2,733 times for 10,009 yards and 64 touchdowns in eight seasons. He made 128 straight starts and was chosen for the Pro Bowl in four straight years.
In two seasons as Tennessee State’s coach, George has guided the Tigers to a combined 9-13 record. Tennessee State was 5-6 (3-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference) in 2021 and 4-7 (2-3 in the OVC) last season, rebounding from an 0-4 start to win four of their last seven games.
George will return to the Chicago region in a few months, as Tennessee State opens its season at Notre Dame on Oct. 2.