Former Titans linebacker Tim Shaw, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2014, will serve as an honorary team captain prior to the start of Sunday’s season opener in New Orleans.
He’ll be joined by his good friend, former Saints safety Steve Gleason, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2011.
Shaw will represent the Titans at the coin toss alongside 2023 team captains: quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, center Aaron Brewer, defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, safety Kevin Byard, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and long snapper Morgan Cox.
Gleason will represent the Saints at the coin toss alongside 2023 team captains: quarterback Derek Carr, linebacker Demario Davis, defensive end Cameron Jordan, defensive back J.T. Gray, safety Tyrann Mathieu, center Erik McCoy and snapper Zach Wood.
The hope is for Sunday's display of unity to bring support for those living with the disease and to encourage the continuing research needed for a cure.
“I think first of all, we’re excited to be able to have Tim Shaw as our honorary captain,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. “[He’ll] travel down there, be a part of our pregame activities. Obviously, Steve Gleason and what he means to New Orleans and to the Saints [is significant], so hopefully we can bring awareness to an awful disease that has taken two warriors and put them in a chair. But they’re fighting their own fight and spreading the word and raising a lot of money.”
Shaw, 39, played the last three of his six NFL seasons with the Titans, playing in 48 games and starting three. The special-teams ace totaled 87 tackles during that stretch. Shaw began feeling ALS symptoms late in the 2012 season and was released during the Titans’ training camp in 2013. But Shaw wasn’t diagnosed with the disease until 2014.
Shaw was named a "Titan For Life" back in 2016, and he has a locker at the team's facility.
He is a regular presence at the Titans facility and still assists the special-teams coaches and players with “Tim’s Tips,” notes and ideas for the upcoming games.
“[Football is] his love,” Vrabel said of Shaw. “You see his family, grew up playing football. In Tim’s career, just a grinder with different teams, figuring out a way to make it, make an impact on special teams. Then just his willingness to come here, be here, in the heat in training camp, sit through meetings … Craig Aukerman and his staff have really opened up their doors to Tim.”