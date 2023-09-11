Count former NFL referee Dean Blandino among the many who believed New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr should have been charged with a fumble in the second quarter of the Titans’ 16-15 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
On the play in question, Titans edge rusher Arden Key hit Carr’s hand as he attempted to pass, with the ball traveling downfield. Safety Kevin Byard picked up the loose ball and charged toward the opposite end zone.
Unfortunately for the Titans, officials had blown the play dead by whistling the incompletion, negating a potential defensive touchdown by Byard.
Still, the Titans might have at least taken over possession of the ball had Vrabel’s challenge been upheld, which would have changed the call from incompletion to fumble.
It was not, so the Saints kept possession and tied the game 6-6 with a field goal on the following play.
Blandino, a rules analyst for FOX Sports and for The 33rd Team website, believes the call should have been reversed.
“I was surprised,” Blandino said on the 33rd Team site. “I think everybody watching was surprised. I think the league has done a good job [in general]. It’s a clear and obvious standard. The ruling on the field, you presume it’s correct, and it has to be clear that it’s incorrect to change it. But to me, this is clear and obvious that this was a fumble.
“Carr has his hand up to throw, but [Key] hits it, the ball comes loose and then [Carr] pushes the loose ball. As his hand comes forward, the ball is loose. It’s still touching his hand, but he’s pushing it forward. That, to me, appears to be clearly a fumble, and the call in my view should have been overturned and Tennessee would have gotten the football. That’s a big play in a game that ended up a one-point win for the Saints.”
Vrabel expressed frustration Monday that those types of plays seem to be called inconsistently by officials.
He hopes that in future such instances — when there’s any doubt as to the play’s outcome — officials will choose to let the play continue and then rely on replay to make sure the proper call was made.
“It’s the speed of the game, [so] let it go to replay and maybe, let them all go to replay and let replay decide,” Vrabel said. “And if maybe 'clear and obvious' doesn't get it done [for overturning a call], then we need a different term … Is the ball in the hand? Is it coming forward? I can see where the conflict occurs. It's not why we lost the game.
“I just want them to be decisive. I would like for them to, if they're not sure, allow replay to sort it out. That's why we play to the recovery of the ball and not the whistle or anything like that.”