When the Titans take the field for rookie minicamp on Saturday, all eyes will be on the most recent crop of draft picks — especially quarterback Will Levis (second round), offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (first round) and running back Tyjae Spears (third round).
But rest assured that among the more anonymous dozens of undrafted free agents and camp tryout invitees on hand at Ascension St. Thomas Park, the Titans will find some contributors for the coming season.
In recent years, some of the undrafted free agents who’ve gone on to become solid players are defensive linemen Teair Tart, Naquan Jones and Sam Okuayinonu; offensive lineman Aaron Brewer; wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine; cornerback Tre Avery; linebacker Jack Gibbens; and punter Ryan Stonehouse.
The Titans hadn’t released an official list of their 2023 undrafted free-agent signings as of Thursday morning, but credible media sources have reported many of them.
Of that list, here are five names of interest:
Player name: John Ojukwu
Position: Offensive line
Ht, wt: 6-6, 309
College: Boise State
Why he’s interesting: It’s a little surprising Ojukwu wasn’t drafted, as numerous draft websites forecasted him as a sixth- or seventh-round selection. NFL.com ranked him as the No. 1 undrafted free-agent tackle available following the draft, so there seems to be good potential here. He has all kinds of experience, as his 51 starts over five seasons included 33 starts at left tackle and 18 at right tackle. Ojukwu, 24, didn’t play guard in college, but many analysts suggest that might be his best future position, allowing him to put his size and power to best use. An interesting stat line, courtesy of The Athletic: In his 14 games last season, Ojukwu allowed zero sacks, and was not called for a single holding penalty or false start.
Player name: TK McLendon
Position: Defensive line/Edge
Ht, wt: 6-4, 275
College: Eastern Kentucky
Why he’s interesting: McLendon was a popular man following the draft, as he reportedly turned down offers from Kansas City, Detroit and the New York Giants to sign with the Titans. Most analysts consider him an interior defensive lineman, which is the position where NFL.com listed him as the fourth-best undrafted free-agent available. Others consider him more of an edge rusher. So McLendon may be a little like Okuayinonu, who moved around a bit for the Titans but played more on the edge in 2022. It’s been a long and winding road to the NFL for McLendon, who played two years at junior college, spent two seasons at LSU (where he switched from tight end to defensive end in 2020, a redshirt year) and eventually finished with two years at Eastern Kentucky. In 2022, he totaled 58 tackles, six sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss.
Player name: Caleb Murphy
Position: Edge rusher
Ht, wt: 6-3, 254
College: Ferris St.
Why he’s interesting: Sure, Murphy played Division II football, but the numbers he put up in 29 games over the past two years are still eye-popping: In that stretch, Murphy posted 156 tackles, 40 sacks, 60.5 tackles for loss and eight forced fumbles, helping Ferris State win back-to-back national championships. In so doing, Murphy became the first non-FBS player to win the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end. The question, of course, is whether Murphy’s skills will translate to the NFL level. He isn’t necessarily considered a great athlete, but his high motor and strong instincts make him worth watching for a Titans team that needs more depth on the edge.
Player name: Tyreque Jones
Position: Safety
Ht, wt: 6-2, 195
College: Boise State
Why he’s interesting: Jones was ranked the eighth-best safety still available after the draft by NFL.com. He has some intriguing physical traits, as he has good size and 33 3/4-inch arms. He’s also got solid speed (4.52 40-yard dash) and is considered a hard hitter. Jones was productive over his last 24 games at Boise State, totaling 86 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, eight passes defended and three interceptions. He’s considered more of a box safety than a free safety. But the fact that Jones played a lot of nickel cornerback for Boise State last year means he has some versatility to his game.
Player name: Jacob Copeland
Position: WR
Ht, wt: 5-11, 201
College: Maryland
Why he’s interesting: Copeland has the kind of physical talents that translate to the NFL, but is a player in need of refinement. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and bench-pressed 225 pounds 20 times. Not too shabby on either account. Copeland’s ability to get downfield is reflected in the 15.6-yard reception average he posted during five college seasons (the first four at Florida, one at Maryland), and Copeland also totaled 11 touchdown catches in 23 college starts. But Copeland lacked consistency in college, and he’ll have to show improved route-running ability if he wants to secure a Titans roster spot.