When it became clear the Los Angeles Rams were going to trade Jalen Ramsey during the past offseason, he made one team his top choice: the Miami Dolphins.
The Smyrna native’s dream became reality last March, when the Rams dealt Ramsey, a three-time All-Pro cornerback, to the Dolphins.
But after suffering a knee injury in practice on Thursday, Ramsey’s debut in Miami will be delayed this season, perhaps for quite some time.
The NFL Network reported that Ramsey, a Brentwood Academy alum, will require a full meniscus repair, which would mean he might not be able to play until December. Other reports were less extreme, suggesting Ramsey will be out of action for at least the next six to eight weeks.
Ramsey’s injury apparently occurred near the end of practice, when he grabbed at his knee after forcing an incompletion. He tried to stay on the field, but was eventually carted off.
The 28-year-old Ramsey tweeted twice following the injury, at first sounding like he would be back on the field fairly soon, saying, “stronger than ever … in due time! This SO minor for God’s child … I know my brothers gone hold it down until I’m back tho!”
In his second tweet, Ramsey sounded as if he might be out longer than he’d originally expected, saying, “That end of the season push gon be legendary!”
The Dolphins will play the Titans on Monday Night Football on Dec. 11.
This will be the second meniscus surgery for Ramsey, who underwent the procedure during his rookie year of 2016.
Ramsey also underwent shoulder surgery during the past offseason.
The 6-1, 208-pound Ramsey, who was picked fifth overall by Jacksonville in the 2016 NFL Draft, has made the Pro Bowl in six of his seven seasons. One of his best years was 2021, when Ramsey tied his career high with four interceptions and made 77 tackles, helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl.