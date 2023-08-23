Wide receiver Corey Davis, the highest Titans draft pick in the last eight years, announced his decision to step away from football on Wednesday.
The Titans chose Davis with the fifth overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, the team’s highest choice since it picked quarterback Marcus Mariota second overall in 2015.
He spent his first four seasons with the Titans, the last two years with the New York Jets.
Davis, 28, made his intentions public in an Instagram post.
“For some time now I’ve been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football,” he wrote. “This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I’ve been searching my heart for what to do and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time.
“I have more blessings than I could have ever imagined — I have an amazing family, a beautiful wife and two healthy children that I look forward to spending more time with. I am truly grateful for all the opportunities I have had and will continue to have on my journey.
“Thank you to my family and friends and the Jets organization for supporting me through this process.”
The Jets thanked Davis and wished him well in a social-media post.
He’d been away from the Jets on what coach Robert Saleh said earlier Wednesday was personal leave, per the NFL Network.
"It was a pleasure to coach a player like Corey Davis,” Saleh said in a release. “He is a true competitor on the field and was a tremendously positive influence in the locker room. We are grateful to Corey for all the hard work and dedication he put into this team, and we wish him all the best in the future."
Davis, a former Western Michigan standout, was good but never great for the Titans, beginning with an injury-plagued rookie year that limited him to 11 games. He went on to play 48 contests for Tennessee over four seasons, totaling 207 catches for 2,851 yards (13.8-yard average) and 11 touchdowns.
His best year for the Titans was his last, as Davis caught 65 passes for 984 yards (15.1-yard average) and five touchdowns in 2020. But the Titans had already declined his fifth-year option at that point, and Davis wound up signing a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jets.
He played in 22 of a possible 34 games for the Jets, totaling a combined 66 catches for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns.
Davis was due a $10.5 million base salary for the season, but the money was not guaranteed. The Jets will now gain that amount of money under the salary cap.
It’s possible Davis might have been cut this season, due to the combination of his high salary and a Jets receiving room featuring Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb among others.