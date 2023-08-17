The news that Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks didn’t suffer a torn ACL or MCL was surely a relief to both player and team.
But don’t expect Burks to be skipping back into practice in the next few days either.
The knee injury he sustained in Wednesday’s practice at Minnesota will — at the very least — mean Burks will miss valuable training-camp time, which is significant for a second-year player still in the process of learning a new offensive scheme under a new offensive coordinator.
And at worst, the injury could threaten Burks’ participation early in the regular season, which begins Sept. 10 at New Orleans.
Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network reported just hours after the injury that Burks suffered a sprained lateral collateral ligament, saying Burks should only miss a few weeks.
It seemed like an awfully quick exact diagnosis, but assuming the information is accurate, here’s a little background on the LCL and what an injury to that ligament means:
The LCL, located on the outside of the knee, connects the tibia (shinbone) to the femur (thigh bone). It prevents the knee from bowing out and provides rotational stability to the knee, along with the ACL and PCL.
Per ClevelandClinic.org, LCL tears usually heal after three to 12 weeks, depending on the severity of the injury.
A Grade 1 sprain of the LCL would mean the ligament is not completely torn, that in-home treatment like crutches and a brace would solve the problem, and that Burks would feel better after about three to four weeks. That seemed to be the scale of the injury Rapoport was describing, and if that’s the case, Burks could conceivably be back in time for the season opener in just over three weeks.
A Grade 2 sprain is a more severe partial tear, one that would require eight to 12 weeks to recovery. That timetable might keep Burks out for at least the Titans’ first six games, prior to the team’s bye week.
A Grade 3 sprain means a completely torn LCL and might well require surgery, though the timetable to heal is also eight to 12 weeks, per ClevelandClinic.org.
There don’t appear to be a lot of prominent pro athletes who have suffered strictly LCL injuries over the years. It’s an injury that often occurs with other ligament injuries, such as ACL tears, PCL tears and other damage within the knee, per University of Michigan Health.
But the story of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is a cautionary tale about not rushing anyone with a sprained LCL back into action.
Griffin originally suffered a Grade 1 LCL sprain in Washington’s Dec. 12, 2012, game against Baltimore. He sat out just one week before returning to the lineup while wearing a significant knee brace.
Griffin limped through the final two games of the regular season, but then suffered a severe knee injury in Washington’s first playoff game — a torn LCL, ACL and meniscus that would require reconstructive surgery in the offseason. He was never the same player as he was during that rookie season.
So the Titans will no doubt err on the side of caution with Burks, making sure he’s not only healed, but properly conditioned when he returns to game action.
We’ll all have to wait and see exactly when that happens.
In the meantime, Burks’ injury will provide more reps and more opportunities for the inexperienced receivers battling it out for depth spots.
Players like Reggie Roberson, Colton Dowell, Kearis Jackson, Mason Kinsey, Tre’Shaun Harrison and Gavin Holmes need to take advantage of the unfortunate circumstances.