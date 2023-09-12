Heading into the Titans’ season opener in New Orleans, the biggest unknown was how well the team’s massively overhauled offensive line would play.
Only one 2022 starter was in the starting lineup against the Saints, and Aaron Brewer had moved from guard to center.
So what were the one-game analyses of Andre Dillard, Peter Skoronski, Aaron Brewer, Daniel Brunskill and Chris Hubbard?
Not too bad overall, not too bad at all under the circumstances. Not great, obviously, but not nearly the nightmarish start some feared for a newly assembled unit playing for the first time in the noisy Superdome environment.
Three of the Titans’ linemen — Skoronski, Brunskill and Hubbard — finished among the team’s top-five graded offensive players overall, per Pro Football Focus.
“I thought it was a good place to start,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “I loved how they responded in the second half and we had some good pockets in the second half. Probably better so than in the first half.”
On the pass-blocking front, the Titans — despite allowing three sacks of quarterback Ryan Tannehill (two in the first half) — earned a 73.0 grade from Pro Football Focus (12th overall) and posted an ESPN pass-block win rate of 67 percent (fifth overall).
On the run-blocking front, the Titans earned a 70.8 grade from PFF (fourth overall) and posted an ESPN run-block win rate of 75 percent (third overall). The Titans ran only 19 times against the Saints, but averaged 4.7 yards per carry, the seventh-best figure in the league in Week One.
Here are some of the individual highlights and lowlights for the offensive line:
Dillard, who signed a three-year, $29 million contract in the offseason, struggled in pass protection, allowing six of the Titans’ 12 pressures on Tannehill. His 44.6 pass-blocking grade, per PFF, was seventh-lowest in the league among tackles who played at least 20 snaps. Dillard fared much better in the running game, as ESPN gave him 16 run-block wins on 19 plays, an 84 percent success rate that ranked in the top 10 for tackles.
“Just probably a few sets that were a little soft, maybe just not knowing or not feeling [pass rushers] where he was,” Vrabel said. “I think after we continued to bring it to his attention and [he realized] that he wasn't doing a good enough job of setting the width of the pocket, I thought it improved. I thought there were some good snaps of him in the run game.”
Skoronski, the Titans’ 2023 first-round pick, got off to a pretty good start in his NFL debut at guard — after playing tackle at Northwestern University. He did allow one sack, but that was the only pressure allowed by Skoronski. He earned a 74.2 pass-blocking grade from PFF, an 80.1 run-blocking grade (sixth-best among guards with at least 20 snaps) and an 81.3 overall grade — the Titans’ highest offensive mark of the day.
“I thought [he was] pretty good,” Vrabel said. “There's a couple of times where he could have been better in protection. But I would say that Peter, he's a fit for this league. He's got good play strength and some good finishes where he was moving people and pass protection when he gets his hands inside on them and be able to sit down in the middle. They got us on a game there where we need to be better. But I think it's a good start.”
Brewer, who started 15 of 17 games last year at guard, had marks similar to those of Dillard. He struggled in pass protection, allowing a sack among his three pressures and grading out at 51.6, per PFF. But Brewer was better on the run-blocking front. He earned a PFF grade of 65.8 in that department, and Brewer also earned 16 run-block wins in 19 attempts, per ESPN, one of the league’s top numbers for interior offensive linemen.
Brunskill, who signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract during the offseason, had a good all-round outing in his Titans debut. In pass protection, Brunskill allowed only one pressure (a quarterback hurry) and posted a 76.2 PFF pass-blocking grade. On the running front, Brunskill checked in with a 72.0 grade. His overall offensive grade of 75.7 was third for the Titans on that side of the ball.
Hubbard, who signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal at the end of July, had what some might consider a surprisingly solid outing — considering he’d played a total of just 78 snaps over the previous two years. Hubbard allowed just one pressure (a hurry) and earned a 79.2 PFF pass-blocking grade that was 14th-best among tackles with at least 20 snaps. ESPN gave him 23 pass-block wins on 23 plays, a perfect rate that topped the tackle charts.
On the run-blocking front, PFF graded him at just 57.3, the lowest mark on the Titans’ offensive line.
“I thought Chris did a nice job over there on [Cameron Jordan],” Vrabel said. “I thought when the end tried to spike or when Jordan got a little heavy on Chris, he went and captured the outside number and gave him a shove and Derrick [Henry] ran outside for 15 or 16 yards. But there was also some good plays and some bad plays.”