The Titans finally made the signing of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins official on Monday, adding a wealth of experience and production to a position room starving for both.
There will be continued debate over just how much Hopkins will be able to give the Titans heading into his 11th season in the NFL.
But there’s no doubting the track record of Hopkins, a three-time All Pro who’s topped the 1,000-yard receiving yards mark six times and the 100-catch mark four times in his career.
There are so many numbers surrounding the storied career of Hopkins it’s probably easier just to list them individually than to work them into a story.
Here is Hopkins by the numbers:
4—Number of players, including Hopkins, who’ve totaled at least 850 catches, 11,000 receiving yards and 70 TDs in his first 10 seasons. The other three are Marvin Harrison, Brandon Marshall and Torry Holt.
6—Number of playoff games for Hopkins in his 10 seasons, all with Houston. The Texans were 2-4 in those games.
19—Number of regular season games Hopkins has played, out of a potential 34, over the last two seasons because of a suspension and injuries.
31—Hopkins’ age. Only one NFL receiver age 31 or older, Adam Thielen, caught at least 50 passes last season. Thielen had 70.
32—Number, in millions of dollars, that Hopkins can make if he maxes out all his incentives over the next two seasons. His two base salaries during that stretch are a combined $26 million.
39—Number of 100-yard receiving games for Hopkins since 2013, tied for third-most in the NFL behind Julio Jones and Antonio Brown.
47—Number of receptions he needs to reach 900 for his career, something only 24 players have accomplished in NFL history.
71—Number of career touchdown catches for Hopkins. That’s 50 more than the rest of the Titans’ roster combined.
145—Number of consecutive games he’s played with at least one reception, which is every game in his career. It’s the longest active streak in the NFL.
385—Number of receiving yards Hopkins totaled in the four full games he played with Arizona starting quarterback Kyler Murray last season, an average of nearly 100 per contest.
853—Number of career catches for Hopkins, most in the NFL among players entering the league in 2013 or beyond.