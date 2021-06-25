In the debut episode of the First & Tenn podcast, Nashville Post sports reporter Michael Gallagher is joined by Cory Woodroof of Williamson Home Page and intern Austin Wright to discuss what kind of impact Julio Jones will have on the Titans. Plus, they give their training camp battle to watch for and predict which player they believe will break out in 2021.
First & Tenn podcast: Julio, Julio, Ju-li-ooo
Thinking about what will be Julio Jones' ultimate impact on the Titans
