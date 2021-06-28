Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser has some big shoes to fill following the likes of Jonnu Smith and Delanie Walker before him.
So, it makes sense that Firkser, who is the Titans’ presumed starting tight end heading into the 2021 season, would want to spend some time picking the brains of the top tight ends in the NFL at the Tight End University. Held at Lipscomb Academy and having concluded last Friday, the event was organized by San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and retired Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen.
"It's just a great opportunity to help myself reach my full potential,” Firkser, 26, told the team’s official website.
"…You can learn a lot from watching other guys, and how they do things. I've been fortunate because I've had the opportunity to watch and learn from guys like Delanie and Jonnu during my time here. Having a chance to be around some of the top tight ends in the league right now (at Tight End University), it is going to be great."
Kittle’s summit, much like Von Miller’s annual preseason pass rush event and other similar events held by offensive linemen and quarterbacks, brought together the top tight ends in the NFL including Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Austin Hooper, Robert Tonyan Jr. and Noah Fant.
"You have all of these guys that are so different, but they play the same position,” Kittle told ESPN. “We wanted to bring all of the guys together who are the best in the world at their position and learn from each other. It allows these guys to learn about every aspect of their game. If you can do all of the things that a tight end can do, there's not much a defense can do to stop you."
As part of the three-day event, rookies and younger players learned how to break down film from veteran players, swapped tips for reading coverage and trained with the top athletes at their position.
"We're sharing our strategy, our mindset with guys," Kittle said. "How do you flip the switch? It's giving the opportunity for the tight end position to take a step forward.”
Firsker, who has notched 72 receptions, 816 yards and three touchdowns during his three-year career, is expected to take over the Titans’ starting job this season. And he can do a lot worse than having spent a weekend with Kittle, Kelce and company.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.