Jordan Matthews hasn’t played a down in the National Football League since Nov. 24, 2019. The former Vanderbilt standout is hoping to change that in 2021 after reportedly bulking up to around 235 pounds and looking to catch on somewhere as a tight end.
ESPN’s Turron Davenport reported last month that Matthews was working toward the position switch, and the 29-year-old is one step closer as he prepares to work out as a tight end this weekend in San Diego at the HUB Camp, an on-field development camp created by former NFL agent Don Yee to provide free agents and undrafted rookies a path to the league.
Matthews recently worked out in Nashville at TEU, the tight end-only summit hosted by San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
A second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 draft, Matthews collected 274 receptions for 3,288 yards and 22 touchdowns in seven seasons as a receiver with the Eagles, 49ers and Buffalo Bills. His best year came in 2015, when he hauled in 85 receptions, 997 yards and eight touchdowns — all career highs.
Matthews joins former Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Eagles QB Tim Tebow and ex-Bills, Chiefs and Carolina Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin as former players looking to make a comeback at tight end. During his time at Vanderbilt from 2010 to 2013, Matthews played in 51 games and finished his career as the SEC’s all-time leader in receptions (262) and receiving yards (3,759). He was Vanderbilt’s all-time leader with 24 touchdown receptions.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.