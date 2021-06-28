Relationships are important to East Robertson safety Taylor Groves.
They’re what led the rising senior to originally commit to Michigan in February, and, likewise, they spurred the 6-foot-2 receiver/defensive back to commit to Ole Miss on Sunday, roughly two months after re-opening his recruitment.
"From the time me and my family first stepped foot on campus, Ole Miss felt like home," Groves told 247Sports. "It always felt just like we were back at home. My parents built a strong relationship with all of the coaching staff every time we went up there. They are just as excited as I am about it."
Groves, who decommitted from Michigan in late March, picked the Rebels over offers from Kentucky, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech, among others.
He visited Ole Miss initially last February before the COVID-19 pandemic with the Rebels always near the top of his list as far as possible future destinations. Then when he revisited the campus again in early June, he knew it was time to end his recruitment, again.
Groves is the No. 10-ranked recruit in Tennessee, according to 247Sports composite rankings, and the No. 17 safety in the country.
Playing in just five games in 2020 after missing some time with a knee injury, Groves still accounted for 684 all-purpose yards (307 rushing, 157 receiving, 122 kick returns, 98 interception returns) on offense and 55 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense.
Groves also led the East Robertson basketball team to the TSSAA Class AAA state tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely ended the hoops season. He was named an all-state selection by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association in both football and basketball.
Groves had a breakout sophomore year in 2019, recording 49 receptions for 739 yards and five touchdowns, and running for 258 yards and three scores. In addition, he contributed 57 tackles, seven interceptions, a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss on defense.
Standing 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Groves should make a seamless transition to safety, where he plans to play full-time in college.
