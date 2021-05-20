Former Vanderbilt safety Donovan Kaufman was enjoying a promising start to his freshman season until a “medical-related” issue ended his year just two games in.
The 5-foot-10 defensive back entered the NCAA transfer portal in late April and on Wednesday he committed to Auburn, reuniting with former Vanderbilt head coach and current Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason.
Kaufman will have four years of eligibility remaining and can play immediately thanks to the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule that grants transfers immediate eligibility. He’s the third defensive back to commit to Mason and the Tigers via transfer, joining ex-West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller and Southeast Missouri State safety Bydarrius Knighten.
A three-star recruit out of Archbishop Rummel High School in New Orleans, Kaufman was the No. 37-ranked safety and No. 18-rated player in Louisiana in the class of 2020. He chose Vanderbilt over offers from Baylor, Florida State, Ole Miss and Memphis, among others.
In two games last season, Kaufman tallied 15 tackles, a pass breakup and 137 kick return yards before missing the rest of the season. He ranked sixth on the team in tackles and led the SEC with 27.4 yards per kick return at the time he left the lineup.
Kaufman, who was cleared to return to play in mid-January, had been participating in Vanderbilt’s spring practice under new head coach Clark Lea. With versatility to play both safety and nickelback, he was expected to play a key role in the Commodore secondary.
Brendon Harris, Maxwell Worship, Justin Harris and Dashaun Jerkins are Vanderbilt’s remaining safeties. The Commodores also have sophomores Chase Lloyd and Camden Coleman, who can play both safety and cornerback.
