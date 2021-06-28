It’s safe to assume nobody envies Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile as he locks himself in his office, mulling over all of his options as the expansion draft nears.
This time around, Poile faces perhaps even tougher decisions than he did in 2017 when he had to decide which one of Calle Jarnkrok or James Neal added better value to the Predators long term.
Nashville can protect either seven forwards, three defensemen and a goalie, or it can go the eight skater, one goalie route. Either way, the club will lose a good player. With every option still on the table, Poile has roughly three weeks left to shape his roster and possibly negotiate with Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis.
“We’ve got until July 17 to work on [our expansion list],” Poile said. “There’s no advantage for me to tip my hand to anybody as to what our strategy might be. We’re going to have a lot of opportunities here in this next month to talk to every team in the league about what they’re going to do for expansion and what trades they might make.”
Players who are exempt:
Philip Tomasino
Eeli Tolvanen
Mathieu Olivier
David Farrance
Jeremy Davies
Tommy Novak
Egor Afanasyev
Luca Sbisa (injury)
Unrestricted free agents (don’t need to be protected):
Mikael Granlund
Erik Haula
Pekka Rinne
Erik Gudbranson
Brad Richardson
The Predators lucked out by not having to protect young assets such as Tolvanen, Tomasino and Farrance. If Granlund figures into Poile’s long-term plans as well, the Predators have the luxury — thanks to his unrestricted free agent status — of waiting to re-sign him until after the expansion draft is over.
We know Roman Josi will be protected due to his no-movement clause. We know Juuse Saros will be the one goaltender protected as well. It’s presumed defensemen Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm, plus forward Filip Forsberg, will all be protected too. But after that, it’s a crapshoot.
Dante Fabbro and Alex Carrier are eligible for the expansion draft, and Poile has named both as important pieces to the Predators’ future plans. Would Poile really protect five defensemen? It wouldn’t be unheard of. After all, the New York Islanders protected five defensemen in the 2017 expansion draft.
Beginning the 2021-22 season by pairing Josi/Carrier, Ekholm/Ellis, and Fabbro plus either Mark Borowiecki, Matt Benning or Jeremy Davies must look awfully appealing.
But is protecting five defensemen truly the smart move? The answer is "yes."
Carrier came up money in the playoffs, during which he was one of just four Predators players to post a positive plus/minus rating and averaged 22:37 of ice time playing top-pairing minutes next to Josi against Carolina’s top forwards such as Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Nino Niederreiter. Fabbro was benched during the playoffs, but he’s still just 22 and showed some offensive upside during the regular season. It’s too early to give up on him.
I'd even venture to say that outside of Forsberg, Luke Kunin, Calle Jarnkrok and Tolvanen, who is exempt, none of the forwards made cases for themselves to even have a roster spot next season.
It's clear the defense is currently the position of main strength for the Predators. Poile should do well to keep it that way.
