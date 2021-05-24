For 8 and 2/3 innings on Saturday, the SEC East division title appeared to be Vanderbilt's to lose.
The problem, however, was the Commodores did exactly that.
Reliever Nick Maldonado struck out the first two Kentucky batters of the ninth inning, then allowed back-to-back singles that put two runners on for UK’s Coltyn Kessler.
The Wildcats’ catcher launched a three-run home run that gave UK its first lead since the third inning. Fellow reliever Luke Murphy then surrendered a two-run homer to Jacob Plastiak that pushed the Wildcats’ lead to 7-4.
C.J. Rodriguez had an RBI groundout that scored Dominic Keegan to plate the ‘Dores only run as Vanderbilt handed the SEC East title to in-state rival Tennessee. The loss dropped Vanderbilt to the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament, while the Vols clinched the No. 2 seed. Both teams earned first-round byes.
“I just want to see some bounce-back from this,” Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin said. “They’re upset; they let down. They’ll respond in the way that they need to. They’re competitive kids.”
The Commodores now head to Hoover, Alabama, to play the winner of No. 5 Ole Miss and No. 12 Auburn on Wednesday in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Vanderbilt dropped two of three to Ole Miss in Oxford earlier this month.
The 2021 SEC Tournament will be a bit of a different animal for Vanderbilt this season. Normally stocked from top to bottom with postseason experience, because of the COVID-19 pandemic shortening last season, only three pitchers and two hitters on VU’s roster have played in an SEC Tournament before.
“We got, potentially, a lot of baseball to play,” Corbin said. “Maybe. It depends how we respond to this particular situation. So, we’ll see what we’re made of because we weren’t made enough throughout that game to finish it and we got bit.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.