Twenty-four hours after pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker were taken with picks No. 2 and 10, respectively, in the 2021 MLB Draft, three more Vanderbilt players were selected on Day 2.
The Los Angeles Angels tapped pitcher Luke Murphy with pick 110 in the fourth round, the Oakland Athletics took catcher C.J Rodriguez with pick 158 in the fifth round, and the Arizona Diamondbacks drafted pitcher Hugh Fisher with pick 288 in Round 10.
Murphy had a 4-1 record with nine saves and a 2.40 ERA in 27 appearances. He struck out 61 batters and allowed 24 hits in 41.1 innings and held hitters to a .169 batting average. The East Robertson alum recorded the seventh-most single-season saves in Vanderbilt history, ranking fourth in the SEC in that category. Slot value: $527,800.
“When I got the call, I was overwhelmed by and excited for the next journey in my life,” Murphy told Main Street Nashville. “It was one of those deals like when you’re on a roller coaster and you lose that feeling in your stomach. It’s something you wish for as a young kid, and finally that day came to fulfill that dream.”
Rodriguez hit .249 with five home runs, 46 hits, 36 RBIs and 28 runs scored in 58 games. He ranked third on the team with a .393 on-base percentage, threw out 14 base runners and allowed just 12 stolen bases all year. Slot value: $330,100.
“We really like the way he catches the baseball, we like the arm strength,” A’s scouting director Eric Kubotasaid of Rodriguez. “He controls the strike zone, combo of defense and the ability to control the zone and perform on the offensive side as well.”
Fisher appeared in 16 games for the Commodores this season, allowing five hits and striking out 13 batters over 11 innings. The 6-foot-6 senior held opposing batters to a .139 batting average with a 2.45 ERA. Slot value: $147,900.
"We just felt like there's some upside from a guy that's probably on the come (up) because in 2019 he had the Tommy John [surgery] and we just felt like, he's kind of tapping into what his potential could be more so later than earlier,” Diamondbacks scouting director Deric Ladnier, according to the team’s official website.
Centerfielder Isaiah Thomas, infielder Dominic Keegan and relief pitcher Nick Maldonado still hadn’t heard their names called as of Monday night.
Regardless of where Keegan is taken on Day 3, he will return to Vanderbilt next season, according to a reportfrom Kendal Rogers of D1Baseball. Keegan, who played first base this season but could switch back to catcher next year with the A’s drafting Rodriguez, hit a team-leading .345 and led the ‘Dores with 57 RBIs. He ranked second on the team with 15 home runs, 80 hits, and 56 runs scored.
If Maldonado returns next season, he will likely step into the closer role vacated by Murphy. The 6-foot-1 sophomore tied Murphy with nine saves this year while striking out 59 batters over 50.2 innings with a 2.31 ERA.
