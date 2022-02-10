The Nashville Sounds will share First Horizon Park with the Vanderbilt, Belmont and Lipscomb baseball teams for the 2022 Nashville College Baseball Series in March.
Vanderbilt will play Belmont on March 22 at 6 p.m. with the Commodores serving as the home team. Then on March 29, Vanderbilt will play Lipscomb at 6 p.m. with the Bisons serving as the home team.
The event marks the fifth time Vandy and Belmont will play one another and the fourth time the ‘Dores will play Lipscomb. Vanderbilt swept the series in 2021, beating the Bruns 4-1 and the Bisons 11-3.
Vanderbilt, a consensus top-three preseason team — ranked No. 1 by Perfect Game, No. 2 by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball and No. 3 by D1 Baseball — opens the 2022 season with a three-game home series against Oklahoma State Feb. 18-20.
Vandy returns outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. (.336 average, 60 runs, 1 home run, 38 RBIs, 47 stolen bases), pitcher Nick Maldonado (9 saves, 2.31 ERA, 59 strikeouts, 29 appearances), utility player Dominic Keegan (.345 average, 15 home runs, 57 RBIs), and shortstop Carter Young (.252 average, 60 hits, 47 runs, 16 home runs, 52 RBIs). All four were named preseason All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball.
Bradfield Jr., the SEC Freshman of the Year last season, was also tabbed as a preseason All-American by Perfect Game and Baseball America, as was Maldonado. Keegan was also named a preseason All-American by Perfect Game.
Belmont opens the season on Feb. 18 with a four-game home series against Toledo. The Bruins are ranked No. 5 in the preseason OVC coaches’ poll. Belmont went 22-30 last season with a 14-16 record in the OVC.
The Bruins return third baseman Logan Jarvis (.346 average, 62 hits, 7 home runs, 53 RBIs, 38 runs), outfielder John Behrends (.332 average, 64 hits, 8 home runs, 49 runs), and pitchers Andy Bean (5-2 record, 4.10 ERA, 62 strikeouts) and Joshua South (4-6 record, 4.69 ERA, 62 strikeouts) — all were named to the preseason All-OVC team.
Lipscomb opens the season on Feb. 18 with a three-game home series against Akron. The Bisons went 18-29 last season — highlighted by a 4-1 win over then-No. 4 Tennessee in late April. Lipscomb was eliminated in the first round of the ASUN Tournament by Kennesaw State.
The Bisons are ranked No. 10 in the ASUN preseason coaches’ poll. Lipscomb brings back infielder Malik Williams (.320 average, 49 hits, 2 home runs, 23 RBIs), left-handed pitcher Logan Van Treeck (3-2 record, 5.15 ERA, 47 strikeouts) and utility player Chaz Bertolani (.269 average, 36 hits, 1 HR, 28 RBIs, .987 fielding percentage).
