Vanderbilt will add a different option to its game-day experiences this year.
The school will be the first in the Southeastern Conference to offer sensory rooms, designed to serve fans with sensory needs who are attending the Commodores’ basketball, baseball and football games.
An estimated one in six people in the United States has sensory processing needs.
Examples of community members who may experience sensory challenges include individuals with autism, chronic pain disorders, sensory processing disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation can be aggravated by the overstimulation and noise frequently found at sporting events, making it difficult for those fans to participate in communal experiences.
The sensory rooms that will be available in Memorial Gymnasium and FirstBank Stadium were designed by medical professionals to provide a quiet and safe environment for those in need. They will feature bean bags, light-up walls, activity panels, bubble walls and custom art pieces.
In addition, sensory bags will be available upon request for baseball, basketball and football games — bags that include noise-canceling headphones, verbal cue cards, fidget tools, weighted lap pads and more.
The Titans and Predators have similar rooms.
“I am proud that Vanderbilt leads the way in creating a sensory-inclusive experience for everyone attending games and events in FirstBank Stadium, Hawkins Field and Memorial Gymnasium,” Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee said in a release. “Commodore Nation is strongest together, as a community that welcomes all and benefits from the diversity of our experiences. Coming together to watch Commodores compete for championships is the ultimate shared memory.”
Vanderbilt has worked with nonprofit organization KultureCity on the sensory rooms, and the project has been supported financially by former Commodores guard Shan Foster.
As part of KultureCity certification, staff members in Vanderbilt’s football and basketball venues will receive training on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.