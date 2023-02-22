Just nine days after the NFL concluded its season with Super Bowl LVII, the USFL stepped to the football forefront with the 2023 USFL Draft on Tuesday. Ahead of the league’s second season back in the saddle, its eight teams made selections through 10 rounds to bolster their rosters with young talent. A couple of in-state athletes found new homes as a result.
Tennessee State Tigers wide receiver JJ Holloman was selected in the third round of the draft, going No. 23 overall to the New Jersey Generals.
The redshirt senior landed in Nashville after two previous stops in his collegiate journey. Holloman spent his first two seasons of eligibility competing for snaps in a rich Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver room before transferring to Florida International University for his third. Following a 2020 season with just eight receptions for 108 yards, Holloman transferred to Tennessee State for his final go-round to the tune of 33 receptions for 353 yards.
Holloman’s most productive performance for the Tigers came in a 19-3 loss to the Murray State Racers in which he hauled in nine receptions for a game-high 94 yards. He joins a Generals offense that finished second in the league last season in passing yards but struggled throwing to the end zone, tying for last in passing touchdowns. His 6-foot-3 frame could be a fine addition to the Generals’ red zone playbook.
A couple of rounds later, the Memphis Showboats selected Tennessee Volunteers offensive guard Jerome Carvin with the No. 43 pick. Carvin returns home to the opposite side of the state, sporting Memphis as his hometown.
Starting in all 13 games for a Tennessee team that finished No. 6 in the nation and defeated Clemson in the 2022 Orange Bowl, Carvin allowed just one sack in his senior season. He also was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following a clean performance in a 65-24 win over UT Martin on Oct. 22.
Fans can catch both Holloman and Carvin in action on April 15 on Fox as the USFL kicks off. The Showboats take on the Philadelphia Stars at 3:30 p.m. with the Generals later clashing with the Birmingham Stallions at 6:30 p.m.