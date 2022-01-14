As Eddie George enters his second season as the head football coach at Tennessee State University, the former Tennessee Titan great will already be breaking in his second offensive coordinator.
After ex-Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders head coach Hue Jackson left the program to become the head coach at Grambling State, TSU has named UTEP wide receivers coach Theron Aych as the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator.
TSU’s scoring offense improved from 18.4 points per game in 2020 to 19.7 points per game in Jackson’s sole year. The Tigers passing offense also saw a spike in production, going from 167.4 yards per game and four touchdowns the previous year to 203.7 yards per game and 13 scores this year.
The 2021 season was Aych’s second stint at UTEP after serving as the Miners’ WRs coach in 2016. In between, he spent four years as the wide receivers and tight ends coach at the University of Arizona.
Aych has previous experience as an offensive coordinator, serving in the role from 2011-2015 at Division II Angelo State University. Under his guidance in 2015, the Rams led DII in total offense, averaging 560 yards per game, and their 42.5 points per game ranked seventh.
During his coaching career, Aych has also had stops at the University of Houston, the University of Washington, Central Missouri — where he coached former Titans tight end Delanie Walker — and Fort Scott Community College.
