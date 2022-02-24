Hue Jackson isn’t the only assistant coach that Eddie George lost after his first season with Tennessee State.
TSU linebackers coach Joe Bowden is expected to be hired to the same position with the Dallas Cowboys, and tight ends coach Cory Harkey is likely to be hired to the same position with the Buffalo Bills, according to a report from On3’s Matt Zenitz.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel also reported that former Ohio State center Michael Brewster will replace Harkey as TSU tight ends coach.
Bowden has previous NFL experience with the Rams as assistant linebackers coach (2012-15) and San Francisco 49ers as inside linebackers coach (2016). He has had several college coaching stops including at Central Oklahoma (secondary coach, 2006-08), Missouri Baptist (defensive coordinator, 2017-20) and TSU (2021).
A fifth-round selection of the Houston Oilers in the 1992 NFL Draft, Bowden played eight seasons for the Oilers/Tennessee Titans (1992-99) and one with the Cowboys (2000).
Harkey, a former tight end at UCLA, spent the 2021 season with TSU after two seasons as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator at Division II Azusa Pacific. He played five seasons for the Los Angeles Rams from 2012-16 and ended his career with 27 receptions, 215 yards and three touchdowns.
Harkey is also a two-time recipient of the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship, which allows aspiring coaches gain exposure to NFL training camps and offseason workouts to increase the number of minority coaches in the NFL. His appointments were with the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, both in 2019.
Brewster, a former center and captain at Ohio State who started 49 straight games for the Buckeyes, will fill Harkey’s position. He was a graduate assistant at Western Michigan (2018) and Bowling Green (2019), then moved into a defensive support position at Cincinnati under Luke Fickell, who named Brewster a captain at OSU. He was then promoted to quality control coach in 2021.
At Ohio State, Brewster was an FWAA first team All-American in 2010, a first team All-Big Ten selection in 2010, a second team All-Big Ten selection in 2011, and a Freshman All-American in 2008.
