Jaylen Jones has been on Tennessee State University’s radar for some time.
The three-star point guard for East Nashville Magnet School first talked to TSU men’s basketball coach Penny Collins when he was an eighth grader, and he received an official offer from the Tigers a year later.
Now, as Jones heads into his senior year, he’s not making Collins wait any longer, announcing his official commitment to TSU via social media on Tuesday night.
“I want to see change, so I’m willing to be the start of the change!!” Jones tweeted. “My dream has come true! I feel that going to an HBCU is the move! With that being said, I would like to commit to Tennessee State University.”
The No. 3-ranked player in Tennessee and No. 28-ranked point guard in the country in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports composite rankings, Jones decided on TSU after an official visit on Tuesday. Prephoops.com reports Jones had offers from LSU, Ole Miss and Wake Forest, among others.
Jones was a catalyst for East Nashville’s Class 2A state championship last year — the first hoops title in school history. Jones led ENMS with 26.5 minutes per game while averaging 14.9 points, 8.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game as he helped lead the Eagles to a 32-3 record.
He was named the state tournament MVP after averaging 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and seven assists per game, including a game-high 20 points, plus seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in the state championship win over Milan.
Jones led East Nashville in scoring as both a freshman and sophomore.
