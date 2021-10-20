After failing to romance Group of 5 schools like Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, and San Diego State, the American Athletic Conference is reportedly set to consider six Conference USA schools for conference expansion.
Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports first reported the news.
Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and UTSA will reportedly apply for membership to the AAC. Each school would be required to pay a $3 million exit fee to C-USA. All six schools are likely to be accepted as the AAC is aiming to become a 14-team league for both football and basketball.
This comes just after Conference USA sent the AAC a letter asking to discuss a potential conference reorganization between the two conferences based on geography.
Instead of striking a deal, the AAC appears to be helping itself to the C-USA cupboard. If the six schools do indeed leave for the AAC, 12 of the conference’s 14 members will have come from Conference USA.
Losing six members would be a sizable blow to C-USA, but it would be left with an eight-team conference consisting of Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Old Dominion, Southern Miss, UTEP, and Western Kentucky.
James Madison and Liberty are two schools that have been connected to C-USA should it take on new members. Conference USA may also have to fend off the MAC and the Sun Belt, which are reportedly interested in pursuing remaining C-USA teams like Marshall and Southern Miss.
The AAF has a television rights deal with ESPN, which pays each member school $6 million annually. The six new schools will reportedly only earn $2 million per year to start out as a way to keep the appease the other AAC member schools.
Conference USA schools are paid between $400,000 and $500,000 annually through their television deal with CBS Sports Network, Stadium and ESPN+ -- the lowest media rights revenue in the NCAA.
How does this affect MTSU?
MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro released a vague statement via Twitter on Tuesday evening, addressing the potential changes to C-USA. However, he also seemingly left the door open for the school to be recruited by other interested conferences.
Massaro also announced the university was in the beginning stages of its athletics facility upgrade venture, which has been in the works for quite some time.
“While the collegiate conference landscape continues to evolve nationally, we are confident Blue Raider Athletics is well positioned for future success in the final outcome of these discussions,” he said.
“We received approval late last week from the State Bond Authority and the State Building Commission to proceed with the first $66-million phase of our athletics complex upgrade, which will include a new student-athlete performance center in the north end of Floyd Stadium, as well as other renovations in Floyd and Murphy Center. We will release more detail on these plans shortly.
“As the largest university in the booming Metro Nashville MSA, the 28th largest TV market in the country, we offer attractive audience demographics and a prime location. All of these factors are significant advantages as we engage C-USA partners and colleagues in these discussions.”
