The Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt athletics department are teaming up to put on a charity event at Hawkins Field.
The inaugural Smashville Showdown will take place at Hawkins Field on Monday, Sept. 19, and feature a home run derby followed by a softball game with teams comprised of select Predators players and Vanderbilt student-athletes.
"It's going to be a lot of fun for Predators fans to see their favorite players trade their hockey helmets for batting helmets and step up to the plate alongside Vanderbilt student-athletes, all while helping a great cause," Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. "We hope this event will make a big impact in our community and be a staple of our preseason schedule for years to come."
Predators head coach John Hynes and Vanderbilt head baseball coach Tim Corbin will serve as the coaches for the softball teams, while Predators broadcasters Chris Mason and Lyndsay Rowley, and Predators in-arena host Wayne D will conduct on-field interviews.
Tickets are $25 and game-worn items will be auctioned after the event. All proceeds will benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation and the Vandy United Fund.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Nashville Predators on what we both hope to make an annual event for the community," Vanderbilt baseball GM and Chief of Staff Brooks Webb said. "This has been a vision for several years now, and it will be an exciting evening watching some of the best from the Predators and Vanderbilt on Hawkins Field become a reality."
