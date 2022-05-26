For the first time since its inception, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl will be broadcast on network television this year as the game will be played on New Year’s Eve and will air on ABC.
The MCB, which is entering Year 3 of a six-year agreement with the Big Ten and SEC, will kick off at 11 a.m. CST at Nissan Stadium. The game had previously aired on ESPN platforms.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming fans from the Big Ten and SEC back to Nashville during one of the city’s marquee weekends and showcasing Nashville on network television,” TransPerfect Music City Bowl President & CEO Scott Ramsey said in a release. “Last year saw unprecedented success for both our game and the city in terms of economic impact.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to showcase Nashville on a large stage like ABC. We’re thankful for the continued support of our title sponsor TransPerfect, ESPN, the Tennessee Titans and Nissan Stadium officials along with the Metro Nashville Government as we look forward to another great experience this December.”
Last year’s game set bowl records for visitor spending ($32 million), television viewership (5.6 million), and in-person attendance (69,489 fans). Purdue’s 48-45 overtime win over Tennessee was also the highest attended and second-most watched non-New Year’s Six bowl game last year.
This year marks the first time the MCB will be played on New Year’s Eve since 2012 when Vanderbilt beat N.C. State 38-24 in front of a crowd of 55,801.
In the bowl’s 25-year history, the MCB has had an economic impact of $352 million, brought in 95 million viewers, and had a total attendance of 1.16 million fans.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.