The Middle Tennessee State men's basketball team stretched its Conference USA win streak to three games on Sunday with a 78-63 win over the Charlotte 49ers at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
Josh Jefferson led MTSU with a game-high 30 points and added five rebounds, while Tyler Millin (11 points, 6 rebounds) and DeAndre Dishman (10 points, 7 rebounds) also scored in double figures.
The win pushed the Blue Raiders (17-7 overall, 8-3 C-USA) into the top position in C-USA East. Florida Atlantic (8-4 C-USA) and Western Kentucky and Charlotte (both 6-6 C-USA) occupy Nos. 2-4 in the standings.
MTSU have seven more league games before the Conference USA Tournament on March 9 in Frisco, Texas.
