While heavy rain from Hurricane Ida may have washed out this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, the Middle Tennessee State football program is offering a consolation of sorts.
Ticket holders for this year’s festival will be given free entry to MTSU’s football season opener on Saturday against Monmouth University. The game will air at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN3.
Guests must present their Bonnaroo tickets at the MTSU box office to receive a select number of reserved seats.
"Our athletic department hurts for our friends in the Middle Tennessee community because of this setback," MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro said in a release. "MTSU has a long history of the university and its alumni supporting Bonnaroo every year, both as guests and in its operation, and we hope that this offer to come to our campus and enjoy some Blue Raider football this Saturday can help those affected make the best out of an unfortunate circumstance."
The four-day music festival was scheduled to take place Thursday through Sunday at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester – a little over a 30-minute drive from Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro.
Bonnaroo officials announced on Tuesday they were forced to cancel the event due to flooding and not being able to safely drive or park cars at the venue. The music festival hasn’t taken place since 2019 after being forced to cancel last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
