Kris Freeman is a well-traveled public address announcer.
Known primarily for his PA duties with White House High School, Freeman can also be heard at Vanderbilt men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and lacrosse games, plus TSSAA championship events. He’s also slated to be the play-by-play voice of the Liberty Creek football team, which plays its inaugural season this year.
This fall, he’ll be adding another role to his plate after it was announced Freeman was named the new PA announcer for the Middle Tennessee State football team.
He succeeds Larry Tolbert, who held the position for 52 seasons.
"I'm very thankful that Middle Tennessee State would give me the opportunity to be able to do this," Freeman said in a release. "I want to bring excellence and professionalism to everything that I do, and I hope that at the end of the season they can look back and be thankful for the investment they made in me."
This won’t be Freeman’s first foray into the MTSU football broadcast booth. He worked the Blue Raiders’ 34-28 win over Marshall on Oct. 2 last year as a fill-in for Tolbert.
"Kris has filled in for us in the past and been great,” MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro said. “We've had a lot of fan feedback on what a great job he did. We're excited that he's going to be our football PA announcer. He's not a rookie; we know exactly what we're getting. And we're getting an excellent PA announcer.”
A longtime business and digital communications teacher and sports information director at White House, Freeman managed social media pages for several of the school’s athletics teams as well as work with the yearbook staff and WHHS broadcasting teams.
Freeman left the school in May of this year and started Strategic Marketing Solutions, a professional media content and marketing company, where he’s managing partner.
In addition to the many PA hats he’s worn, Freeman was the lead pastor of Revolution Church from 2010 to 2020. He was also a finalist for the Tennessee Titans PA announcer job last year but ultimately lost out to Spring Hill resident Matt Rogers.
