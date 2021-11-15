Middle Tennessee State athletic director Chris Massaro wasted little time in replacing former associate athletic director for external affairs David Blackburn.
Last week, Massaro named Lee De León MTSU’s new deputy athletic director for external operations, succeeding Blackburn, who served as the school’s associate AD for external affairs for the past three years.
Massaro said Blackburn will stick around for a short period and help the athletics department with the transition. De León officially starts in his new position on Nov. 29.
"Lee De León brings a great background and experience in athletic fundraising, marketing and administration," Massaro said in a release. "He is energetic, passionate and has a proven track record at all of his previous stops. We look forward to him joining the Blue Raider family and being a vital part of our fundraising and external efforts during an exciting time for our department."
In his new role, De León will oversee all aspects of MTSU’s athletic development, sponsorships, marketing, merchandise and licensures. He will also serve as a member of the athletic department's executive leadership team and provide oversight of the baseball, men's and women's tennis, and men's and women's golf programs.
"I am extremely excited about the opportunity at MTSU and to be a part of Blue Raider Athletics," De León said. "I believe in the vision Dr. [Sidney] McPhee and Chris Massaro have for the university and athletic department and we can't wait to get there and get to work."
De León joins MTSU after a two-year stint as executive director of the Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Foundation and deputy director of athletics at the University of Louisiana. He specialized in fundraising, helping RCAF raise over $42 million in his time with the school. His chief responsibilities there included investment cultivation, major gift planning, premium seating and capital campaign coordination.
Prior to Louisiana, De León spent four seasons as the athletic director at Abilene Christian University from 2014-18, where he was the youngest Division I AD in the NCAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.