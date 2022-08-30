Three weeks after his arrest for driving under the influence, Middle Tennessee State baseball coach Jim Toman announced that he was stepping down.
The school named associate head coach Jerry Myers interim head coach for the 2022-23 season.
"After much reflection, I am resigning my position to focus on getting better and putting my life back on a more positive track," Toman said in a statement. "I have enjoyed my time at MTSU and truly love all my players and wish them the very best."
Toman, 60, posted a 78-104 career record with MTSU, leading the Blue Raiders to two straight Conference USA Tournament appearances the last two seasons. He was named the 22nd head coach in school history in 2018.
Last season, Toman guided MTSU to a 29-26 overall record with a 17-13 mark in Conference USA. The Blue Raiders have four All-C-USA players including pitchers Jaden Hamm, Trent Seibert and James Sells, as well as infielder J.T. Mabry.
Before his four-year stint in Murfreesboro, Toman spent nine seasons as the head baseball coach at Liberty and 11 seasons as an associate head coach at South Carolina. He compiled a 328-206 record with two appearances in the NCAA regionals with the Flames from 2008-16.
"We want to wish Coach Toman well in the future and appreciate all the hard work and dedication he put into our program," MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro said. "The team was getting better every year under his reign and last season they won seven of 10 C-USA series, finished 68th in the country in RPI, representing the highest for the program in the last 10 years.
“I have tremendous confidence in Coach Meyers' leadership and in assistant coach Kevin Nichols. We will move quickly to fill the vacant assistant coach position to give our team the best chance to build on its success from last season."
