The Ohio Valley Conference may have lost Austin Peay, Belmont, Jacksonville State and Murray State over the last calendar year, but the Brentwood-based league is working quickly to rebuild.
After adding the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Southern Indiana over the last few months, the OVC announced that Lindenwood University has accepted an invitation to join the conference starting on July 1.
Lindenwood currently competes at the NCAA Division II level but is in the process of reclassifying to Division I for the 2022-23 academic year. Once approved, the school would be eligible to compete for OVC championships.
Founded in 1827 and located in St. Charles, Missouri, Lindenwood is the nation's second-oldest university located west of the Mississippi River (Saint Louis University is the oldest). LU offers an endowment of about $145 million and an enrollment of more than 7,000 students.
“This opportunity will elevate our entire university and provide championship-level experiences our student athletes deserve,” Lindenwood President Dr. John Porter said in a release. “A move to NCAA Division I athletics and membership in the OVC enhances our Lindenwood University community in many ways and aligns with our strategic plan — it will drive enrollment, enhance university visibility, and generate revenue. We are eager to begin competition at this next level and look forward to welcoming OVC member schools to our campus beginning this fall.”
Lindenwood is eligible to earn automatic bids to NCAA championships during its first full season in Division I in 2026-2027. The school plays 18 OVC-sponsored sports, including football, and has won four team and 13 individual national championships and 31 conference championships, including two in football since 2019.
The university becomes the 10th OVC member school joining UALR, Eastern Illinois, Morehead State, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Southern Indiana, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and the University of Tennessee-Martin.
“President Porter’s vision for the future of the institution, along with Lindenwood’s commitment to success, its geographic alignment with the OVC and its sports offerings, including football, and our shared philosophy and values make them a great fit for the Conference,” OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said. “We are excited to welcome Lindenwood to our OVC community.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.