Another piece of the Vandy United puzzle is closer to fruition.
The Vanderbilt athletics department last week released new renderings of its planned Lummis Family Tennis Center, part of the $300 million Vandy United campaign. The Lummis family, including alums Fred and Claudia Lummis (both class of 1976) and their sons Fred III, Dan (class of 2005) and Ben (class of 2008) made the lead gift for the project, according to a release. Fred Lummis is founder and chairman of Platform Partners, and he captained the men’s tennis team during his time at Vanderbilt.
Architectural design firm Populous, master architect for Vandy United, is spearheading design of the Lummis Center. The firm has worked on major worldwide tennis projects, including at Wimbledon.
The new facility will exceed baseline requirements for hosting NCAA postseason competitions, according to the release. The number of indoor courts will expand from five to nine, with added seating, lighting and air conditioning. Two outdoor courts will also be added, with existing courts resurfaces and new lighting installed.
Parts of the existing tennis facility will remain, with improvements, with Brownlee Currey Jr.’s past contributions to be honored with the naming of the Brownlee O. Currey Jr. Tennis Pavilion.
“The Lummis Family Tennis Center will ensure that our tennis programs have the facilities necessary to meet the standard of excellence we have all come to expect,” said Candice Lee, vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director. “Thanks to the generosity of Fred and Claudia Lummis and their family, our student-athletes will enjoy the best experience in collegiate tennis. The center will also offer improved fan and game day experiences to bring Nashville’s tennis community and Commodore Nation even closer to our programs.”
