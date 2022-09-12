Another piece of the Vandy United puzzle is closer to fruition.

The Vanderbilt athletics department last week released new renderings of its planned Lummis Family Tennis Center, part of the $300 million Vandy United campaign. The Lummis family, including alums Fred and Claudia Lummis (both class of 1976) and their sons Fred III, Dan (class of 2005) and Ben (class of 2008) made the lead gift for the project, according to a release. Fred Lummis is founder and chairman of Platform Partners, and he captained the men’s tennis team during his time at Vanderbilt.

