Former University of Memphis standout Victoria Crawford has been named the new head women’s basketball coach at Fisk University.
The school will hold her introductory press conference on Wednesday.
Crawford replaces Janine Davis, who led Fisk to a 9-19 record last season.
“I would like to thank [Fisk President] Dr. Van Newkirk and Dr. Glover for entrusting me with the program here,” Crawford said in a release. “The City of Nashville and the State of Tennessee is loaded with some amazing student athletes. My staff and I look forward to serving this community and competing at a high level on the court. I am ready to get to work and help build a winning tradition.”
Crawford comes to Nashville after a 7-17 season as the head coach at Lincoln, Illinois-based Lincoln College, which will be permanently ceasing operations at the end of the semester. She also had stints at Miles College (Alabama) as an associate head coach, as Southern Mississippi as an assistant coach and as Lawson Community College as head coach.
“We are happy to welcome Coach Crawford to the Fisk family,” Fisk Athletic Director Dr. Larry Glover said in a release. “She has an impressive resume. We look forward to her being an asset to the university.”
As a player, Crawford spent four years at Memphis, setting the school’s single-season steals record and being named the Conference USA Sixth Player of the Year during her senior season. She was also named to several all-conference teams.
After graduation, Crawford played professionally overseas from 2005-10 in Iceland, Israel and Australia. She was invited to several WNBA team camps and was named to the WNBA’s Top 50 prospects list.
Fisk returns 11 players from last year’s team, including leading scorer Zipporah Davis, who averaged 11.3 points per game. Maya Allen, who averaged 10.5 points per game, and Lala Eliotti are also returning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.