Tennessee State University football coach Eddie George is stockpiling Power 5 and Group of 5 talent on his 2022 roster.
A week after landing Ohio State linebacker Ka’Vaughan Pope, TSU added University of Houston safety Gleson Sprewell and Arkansas kicker Matthew Phillips over the weekend.
Sprewell totaled 115 tackles, seven passes defensed and six interceptions in four seasons with the Cougars. His best year came in 2018 when he registered 81 tackles, six passes defensed and three interceptions in 12 games.
Sprewell was a three-star recruit in the class of 2018 out of Mesa Community College in Arizona. He was the No. 12-ranked JUCO safety and the 20th safety overall according to 247Sports composite rankings.
“@EddieGeorge2727 you just added a Jackboy to the secondary,” Sprewell tweeted on Friday. “I’m otw! NASHVILLE what’s good! #COMMITED.”
Phillips, a Brentwood High alum, played in seven games in three years at Arkansas, making his only field goal during the 2020-21 season — a 26-yarder against Alabama on Dec. 12. He also had four punts during his Razorbacks tenure, averaging 38 yards per punt with a long of 47.
He chose Arkansas over offers from Army, Austin Peay, Middle Tennessee State and Western Kentucky.
At Brentwood, Phillips averaged 38 yards per punt and made 8 of 12 field goals during his senior season and was named the Region 6-6A Kicker of the Year during his junior season. He was the No. 33-ranked punter in the class of 2018 by Kohl’s Kicking.
