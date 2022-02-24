Tennessee State University football coach Eddie George may have let the cat — or Tiger — out of the bag.
During a recent interview with the 1StarRecruits podcast, the former Heisman Trophy winner seemed to suggest that TSU will be following the lead of Austin Peay, Belmont, Jacksonville State and Murray State in bolting the Brentwood-based Ohio Valley Conference for greener pastures.
“We’re going into a different time and age,” George said during the podcast. “For us now, obviously, with Tennessee State, we are seeking to go to a conference that has more stability. The OVC, it’s a dying conference at this point in time.
“But we can continue to stay hopeful that [OVC] leadership will pick up and continue to add teams. But at some point, we’re going to have to take in to account our future and do what’s best for Tennessee State.”
OVC officials have scrambled to keep the conference from dissolving after losing Jacksonville State to Conference USA, Austin Peay to the ASUN and Belmont and Murray State to the Missouri Valley.
On Wednesday, however, Lindenwood University became the third school added to the conference in the last few months, joining the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and the University of Southern Indiana as new members. The trio joins Eastern Illinois, Morehead State, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, TSU, Tennessee Tech and UT-Martin in the new-look 10-member OVC.
Once Austin Peay and Murray State leave, the OVC will be down to just five football programs; however, Lindenwood sponsors a football program and would give the league the six required members to earn an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.
