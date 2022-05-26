Trailing No. 5 Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville 9-2 in the fourth inning on Thursday, No. 1 Belmont needed an improbable comeback to advance in the winner’s bracket of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.
But after a four-run sixth inning ignited by a Logan Jarvis three-run home run, the Bruins found themselves down by two runs in the final frame.
A Brodey Heaton RBI double tied it, and with two outs, Jackson Campbell lined a shot into the left-field corner that capped a seven-run comeback and sent Belmont to the next round of the winner’s bracket to face either No. 2 Southeast Missouri or No. 6 Tennessee Tech.
CAMPBELL WINS IT FOR BELMONT@jacksonocampbel | #ItsBruinTime pic.twitter.com/z7n0IMKU6a— Belmont Baseball (@BelmontBaseball) May 26, 2022
“I give credit to my dad for throwing [batting practice] for me all those years,” Campbell said. “I just took a deep breath and trusted myself, and it worked out.
“…I don’t even know what to say right now. I think I’m still kind of coming down off of it. This team absolutely battled throughout the entire game. We knew we were down but just never gave up. That’s just how we’ve been all year long.”
After OVC Pitcher of the Year Andy Bean struggled to the tune of eight hits and seven earned runs over two innings, Aaron Hubbell and Dusty Baird stepped up in relief. The duo combined for six hits and two earned runs over seven innings and allowed the Bruins to claw back into it.
Jack Capobianco homered to right in the fourth inning to cut into the SIUE lead, which was trimmed two innings later after Jarvis’ three-run bomb and a Tommy Crider RBI double. A run in the seventh then set the stage for Belmont’s ninth-inning dramatics.
Guy Lipscomb, Heaton, and Capobianco were the only Bruins with multiple hits, while Jarvis (3) and Heaton (2) added the bulk of the RBIs. Lipscomb also extended his school record for stolen bases to 41.
