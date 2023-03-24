Former Middle Tennessee State football star and current Tennessee Titans defensive back Kevin Byard is making a “significant gift” to his alma mater and, as a result, will have naming rights for the strength and conditioning center in the new Student Athlete Performance Center planned for a site next to Floyd Stadium.
The facility is expected to cost $66 million and house football operations in addition to weight training, nutrition and sports medicine space for the MTSU athletics department. The effort is part of an overall $100 million fundraising push for athletics upgrades, and the school said the campaign has secured more than $18 million in donations and commitments, according to a release.
Byard is one of the best football players in MTSU’s history. He started all four years and tallied 19 interceptions and more than 300 tackles. His number was retired last year, making him only the second MTSU football athlete to have his jersey retired.
“I can’t thank Kevin enough for what he has done and is doing for Middle Tennessee football,” head coach Rick Stockstill said in a release. “Kevin will always have a special place in my heart because of the respect, love and appreciation I have for him.”
Byard, a two-time All Pro, in 2019 signed a contract extension with the Titans worth as much as $70 million. He has been a team captain four straight years. At the end of the 2022 season he said he “would love to be able to retire as a Titan,” though the team, currently rebuilding after a disappointing season, is reportedly considering possibly moving the star safety.