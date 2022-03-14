Nearly one year ago, the Belmont women’s basketball team upset No. 5-seeded Gonzaga in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.
It was Belmont’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win and the first tourney victory by an Ohio Valley Conference school since 1990.
This year, the Bruins are hoping lightning strikes twice as they’re again a No. 12 seed in the tournament, drawing No. 5-seed Oregon (21-11) in the first round on Saturday, March 19, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. It’s the first meeting between the two schools.
A start time has yet to be announced.
It’s the seventh time Belmont has qualified for the NCAA Tournament, including six of the last seven years. It’s also the second straight season and third overall Belmont has had the No. 12 seed in the tournament.
In last year’s win over Gonzaga — also head coach Bart Brooks’ 100th career win — sophomore Destinee Wells put up 25 points, seven assists, three steals and two rebounds.
The Bruins will likely lean heavily on Wells again. She is coming off a 20-point outing against Austin Peay in the OVC semifinals and a 22-point performance against Tennessee Tech in the OVC Tournament championship.
Should Belmont win on Saturday, the Bruins would then play the winner of No. 4 Tennessee versus No. 13 Buffalo in the second round.
