John Freeman is a busy man these days.
The Nashville SC play-by-play broadcaster was hired on Monday to fill the same position for the Belmont men’s basketball team, as announced by the university.
“I am so excited and honored to announce that I’ll be the next lead broadcaster for Belmont men’s basketball,” Freeman said in a video posted to Twitter. “It’s a nationally-renowned program with a tradition built by coach (Rick) Byrd and coach (Casey) Alexander. A total fixture here in the Nashville landscape. I will still be calling games for Nashville SC in the future and look forward to meeting some Bruin fans real soon.”
Freeman replaces Kevin Ingram, who was Belmont basketball’s play-by-play guy for 17 years before leaving this year to be the play-by-play voice for Vanderbilt men’s basketball.
No stranger to college basketball, Freeman, a graduate of the University of Virginia, worked for the Virginia Sports Network as a fill-in play-by-play broadcaster, even calling Virginia’s 2019 national championship run during March Madness. He has called games on the ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN3.
"John is regarded as one of the most versatile and hardest-working broadcasters in our industry," Greg Sage, Belmont assistant athletic director for broadcasting and media relations, said in a release. "His professionalism, depth of experience and proven track record at the highest levels of sport will be tremendous assets for our program."
Freeman’s credentials aren’t just limited to basketball as he also has experience calling soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, wrestling and softball. In addition to calling games for UVA, Freeman has worked for VCU, Tennessee State, Lipscomb and the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Freeman has also won several broadcasting awards including the Associated Press’ award for Best Sports Coverage in Virginia four times. And he was once named the state's top sports broadcaster by the Charlottesville Daily Progress.
