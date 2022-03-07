When Belmont junior Ben Sheppard knocked down what appeared to be the go-ahead 3 with just 7.5 seconds left in Friday’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament semifinal, the Bruins (25-7, 15-3) appeared to be destined to play for the conference championship in their final year in the league before joining the Missouri Valley Conference next season.
However, a moment of rejoicement quickly turned to a moment regret as a timeout called by head coach Casey Alexander nullified Sheppard’s shot and left the Bruins with less than eight seconds to get into position for another potential game-winning 3.
“I was calling timeout to the referee in front of me well before we even lost the ball, while we lost the ball, when we got the ball back and when the pass was made when he blew his whistle,” said Alexander, who was visibly frustrated with the refs after the whistle blew.
“So, there shouldn’t have been any problem knowing where the timeout came from. I bet I started calling it with 16 to go on the clock. We had possession of the ball all but about two of those seconds.”
Alexander’s frustration was justified. Replays show he initially asked for a timeout with 12.2 seconds left and the whistle wasn’t blown until around five seconds later. The Bruins not only lost five valuable seconds, but they were also limited in the number of 3-point shots they could draw up.
On the ensuing possession, center Nick Muszynski had his first 3 blocked and his follow up attempt was batted away by Johni Broome as the final buzzer sounded, handing Morehead State (23-11, 13-5) a 53-51 win.
It was the second straight year the Eagles sent the Bruins packing in the OVC Tournament. It’s also just the fifth time in the last 17 seasons Belmont didn’t play for the OVC Tournament championship.
“We were never good; we were never in sync,” Alexander said. “But we played our guts out, guys played through a poor performance and gave themselves a chance to win against a really good team. I think that says a lot about the character of our group, the belief they have and their desire to win and their competitiveness.”
While many suggest the OVC could be a two-bid league come NCAA Tournament time with conference champion Murray State receiving an automatic bid and runner-up Morehead State putting together solid resume for an at-large bid.
The Bruins, who are around No. 70 in the NET rankings, are now likely hoping for an invite to the NIT — the same tournament that snubbed them last year.
“Hope we have more games to play; I think we should,” Alexander said. “We’ll find out. I love our team, I’m disappointed for them and I’m disappointed for Belmont.”
Aside from its potential postseason fate, the other lingering question of importance is the future plans of All-OVC star and Independence alum Grayson Murphy, who has one year of eligibility left due to the extra year granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Murphy is not currently ranked among the top 100 2022 NBA Draft prospects by any major draft service.
“I’m going to hopefully take two weeks off to think about it,” Murphy said. “I do want to play professionally, whether it’s working out when we get back home or what, but yeah, that’s my goal to play professionally.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.