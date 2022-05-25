Belmont may be leaving the Ohio Valley Conference to join the Missouri Valley Conference next season, but the Bruins are undoubtedly leaving their mark on their way out the door after dominating the league’s all-conference awards on Tuesday.
Dave Jarvis was named OVC Coach of the Year, outfielder Guy Lipscomb was tabbed as conference Player of the Year, and Andy Bean was named Pitcher of the Year. Eastern Illinois shortstop Chris Worcester was named the OVC Freshman of the Year.
Lipscomb and Bean are the first players from Belmont to win their respective awards. The duo also earned All-OVC first team selections, while pitcher Jalen Borders, first baseman Brodey Heaton and pitcher Kyle Brennan, a Centennial High grad, were named to the second team.
Catcher Blake Barton plus pitchers Jordan Zuger, Ethan Harden (a Battle Ground Academy alum) and Caleb Guisewite (a White House Heritage grad) were named to the All-Freshman team. Belmont’s nine all-conference selections led the OVC.
Jarvis, who won his 1,000th game on Feb. 23 against MTSU, led the Bruins to their first-ever OVC regular season championship this year, clinching the No. 1 seed for the OVC Tournament on Wednesday. He guided Belmont to a school record 37 wins and won his 700th game as Bruins skipper on Apr. 23 against Evansville.
Lipscomb, a Franklin High alum, stole a school record 40 bases and hit .400, also a program record, and was the NCAA’s first Division I 40/40 member since Bryson Myles in 2011. He led the Bruins with 82 hits and 54 runs scored, and he hit four home runs and 41 RBIs.
Bean ended the year with a 9-1 record, a 4.00 ERA and a .215 opponent batting average. He led the OVC and the Bruins in wins, starts (14) and innings pitched (83.1). His team-high 74 strikeouts ranked fourth in the conference, and his nine wins ranked 10th in the NCAA.
Brennan, a Centennial High product, led the OVC and ranked second nationally with 14 saves this season. His 31 career saves is also a new program record.
No. 1 Belmont (37-19, 18-6 OVC) will play its OVC Tournament opener on Thursday against either No. 4 Eastern Illinois, No. 5 SIUE or No. 8 Austin Peay.
Other Middle Tennessee All-OVC honorees:
Jack Alexander, C, Austin Peay (first team)
Jason Hinchman, OF, Tennessee Tech (first team)
Ed Johnson, SS, Tennessee Tech (second team)
Gabe Lacy, 3B, Tennessee Tech (second team)
Ryan Guardino, OF, Tennessee Tech (second team)
Gino Avros, UT, Austin Peay (second team)
Jacob Weaver, RHP, Austin Peay (All-Freshman Team)
Nathan Barksdale, OF, Austin Peay (All-Freshman Team)
T.J. Rogers, 2B/SS, Austin Peay (All-Freshman Team)
Jackson Green, OF, Tennessee Tech (All-Freshman Team)
