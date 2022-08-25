For just the third time under head coach Rick Stockstill, the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders are prepping for a new season with a bowl win under their belt.
MTSU features five returning starters who were preseason All-Conference USA selections — receivers Izaiah Gathings and Jaylin Lane, defensive end Jordan Ferguson, defensive tackle Zaylin Wood and punter Kyle Ulbrich — and Stockstill, who’s been with the school for 16 years, is the longest-tenured head coach in C-USA.
But the Blue Raiders aren’t without their fair share of questions. They’re breaking in a new offensive coordinator who brings with him an air raid offense, most of the offensive line has been revamped from a season ago, and there’s a potential quarterback battle brewing in Murfreesboro.
2021 recap
After a convincing Week 1 win over Monmouth, MTSU’s season took a bit of a nosedive with three straight losses to No. 19 Virginia Tech, UTSA and Charlotte. Wins over Marshall and Connecticut were sandwiched around a bad 41-13 loss to a Malik Willis-led Liberty team.
The Blue Raiders ended the season on a high note, however, with a 31-25 Bahamas Bowl win over Toledo. It was just the third bowl win under head coach Rick Stockstill and the fifth in school history.
Key additions
More than any other player, new offensive coordinator Mitch Stewart could be the key to MTSU’s 2022 success. Stewart led Samford to the No. 2 overall offense in the Southern Conference last year, averaging 448.7 yards of total offense (10th nationally) and 37.9 points per game (tops in the SoCon and sixth nationally) with the conference’s best red-zone offense (90.9 percent) and most red-zone touchdowns (37).
Samford had the No. 1 offense in the SoCon in Stewart’s first year in 2020. In four of his five seasons as the head coach at Murray State, Stewart’s offenses either ranked first or second in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Shane Tucker was hired to replace Brent Stockstill as wide receivers coach after the latter was promoted to passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Tucker, who spent the previous season as Florida A&M’s running backs coach, played under Rick Stockstill from 2013-17, playing running back, receiver, tight end and returner.
He totaled 1,162 yards rushing, 869 yards receiving, 21 rushing touchdowns, seven receiving touchdowns and 67 receptions and was an All-C-USA honorable mention in 2014.
Key losses
How big of a loss former offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon is will ultimately be decided by Stewart’s success. Dearmon bolted Murfreesboro to take the same position with Florida Atlantic. In his lone season, the Blue Raiders scored 24 more touchdowns and 6.9 more points per game than they did in 2020, finishing with the No. 4-ranked offense in Conference USA.
MTSU also lost two of its top defensive anchors from last season to graduation in safety Reed Blankenship and linebacker DQ Thomas, who signed free agent contracts with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets, respectively.
Quarterback Mike DiLiello is no longer around, moving onto Austin Peay via the transfer portal. Playing primarily in Wildcat packages, the junior completed 32 of 53 passes for 302 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed for 270 yards and six more scores on the ground.
Players to watch
Quarterback is seemingly always a position to watch for the Blue Raiders since Brent Stockstill’s graduation in 2018. After cycling through three QBs in 2020 and four last season, it appears Chase Cunningham and Nick Vattiato will battle to be MTSU’s top option this year.
Cunningham’s season was cut short last year by injury after leading the Blue Raiders with 1,318 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. He was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List this year.
Vattiato stepped in for the remaining five games of 2021, passing for 1,047 yards and seven touchdowns en route to being named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team. He was also named the Offensive MVP of the Bahamas Bowl after completing 23 of 35 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-24 win over Toledo.
Lane was one of the Blue Raiders’ top weapons last year, totaling 42 receptions, 466 yards and four touchdowns, while also contributing in the return game. He averaged 15.3 yards per return on 19 punts with one touchdown, and 21.9 yards per return on 13 kickoffs. He’s earned plenty of preseason accolades including being named a first team All-American by Phil Steele, a second team All-American by Pro Football Network as a returner, and a preseason All-American by Athlon Sports.
Named to the Bednarik Award watch list, which honors the nation’s top defensive player, Ferguson set career highs last year in several categories including tackles (58), tackles for loss (16.5), QB hurries (14), sacks (9), forced fumbles (3) and fumble recoveries (2). A multiple-time All-C-USA first team preseason selection, Ferguson could be one of the more underrated defensive ends in college football.
Predicted finish
The heart of MTSU’s schedule is a doozy. Wins should be easy to come by in Weeks 1-3 against James Madison, Colorado State and TSU, but then comes a home showdown with the Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 24. Mario Cristobal is one of college football’s top rising head coaches, and sophomore Tyler Van Dyke may be the best QB MTSU sees all year.
Playing reigning Conference USA champion UTSA the following week also doesn’t help. Games against UAB, Western Kentucky and UTEP could all be pick ’ems, before ending the year with winnable contests against Louisiana Tech, Charlotte, FAU and FIU. A 7-5 overall record feels about right for this team.
