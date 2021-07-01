Trackhouse Racing began the 2021 NASCAR season with one driver and an operational partnership with Richard Childress Racing.
When the 2022 season begins, Trackhouse will field two NASCAR Cup Series drivers and own the North Carolina race shop of Chip Ganassi Racing after agreeing to acquire the team and all its assets from Ganassi on Wednesday during a livestream from the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Trackhouse Racing, which is owned by Franklin-based Trackhouse Entertainment Group founder Justin Marks, currently has just one charter – driver Daniel Suarez. Marks unsuccessfully tried to purchase three NASCAR charters last year when preparing Trackhouse Racing for its inaugural season in 2021.
“This process took several weeks, and I want to thank Chip for being so open and candid with me every step of the journey,” Marks said in a release. “Chip has built an iconic motorsports empire and the Ganassi brand is globally recognized as a winner in the auto racing industry.”
Suarez, the 2016 Xfinity Series champion, finished in seventh place two weeks ago in the Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway, driving the No. 99 Chevrolet, which was sponsored by Tootsie’s.
Sitting 18th in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings with three top-10 finishes this season, Suarez will stay on with Trackhouse Racing next season and a second driver will be added, presumably one of the two current Ganassi Racing members Kurt Busch and rookie Ross Chastain.
Marks stated he plans to build Trackhouse Racing into a two-car team and move the team’s headquarters to Nashville by 2023.
“This is so much more than a charter acquisition,” Marks said. “This is an investment in an entire enterprise. It was always the vision of Trackhouse to go through this process of establishing itself in the sport in a responsible way…This was an opportunity to make an investment in something that can lay a foundation for decades to come.”
