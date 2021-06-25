The last time Vanderbilt faced North Carolina State, the Commodores couldn’t have done much more — aside from score a few runs — to leave with a win.
Jack Leiter was masterful, striking out 15 batters over eight innings and allowing just four hits on one run. That one run, however, was a solo home run to Terrell Tatum in the fifth inning that was the difference in the game.
Sam Highfill and Evan Justice stifled the VU bats for nine innings, allowing just two hits while striking out nine batters. That night, the offense let the pitching down. On Friday, the Commodores hope history doesn’t repeat itself as they turn to Kumar Rocker to save the season, facing elimination against the same N.C. State team that beat them four days earlier. (The game was delayed from its scheduled 1 p..m. start due to COVID issues among the Wolfpack.)
“I’m sure for them, when you think about it — you’re human and the elimination games are just different because you know that if things don’t go your way the season’s over,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said. “And there’s some emotional feelings that way. And I’m sure it can pull you down. And it’s tough to get inside this environment and play with freedom.”
Although Rocker’s last outing was a bit of an anomaly, there’s nobody better for this moment than him. Aside from the Arizona game, the junior righty has been money in the postseason. He’s 6-0 with a 1.30 ERA and 71 strikeouts in seven starts.
Yes, he allowed five runs — three earned — on five hits over 5.2 innings with just seven strikeouts in a no decision win over Arizona. And yes, he didn’t seem to have his usual breaking ball and he allowed a high volume of hard contact, which the defense behind him has issues controlling.
But following starts where he allows three earned runs or more, Rocker usually has a dominant performance in his next outing — including two seven-inning shutouts. In those starts, Rocker is 3-1 with a 1.60 ERA and 36 strikeouts this year.
The Commodores may need a similar start from Rocker on Friday as the team’s biggest issue thus far has been waiting until it’s too late to get the bats going. Of the 13 runs Vanderbilt has scored in three College World Series games, eight have come from the sixth inning on.
So, if Rocker can pitch into the seventh inning against N.C. State, Corbin will surely sign up for that all day. N.C. State also hasn’t played since Monday’s 1-0 win over Vanderbilt.
With four days off, and the 'Dores even more battle-tested after Wednesday’s 7-6 come-from-behind win over Stanford, Vanderbilt could have more momentum heading into Friday’s outing.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.