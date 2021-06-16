Adreanna Parlette’s name will forever be etched in the Belmont University track and field record books.
The Nashville native and former St. Cecilia Academy standout will be competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, on June 24, making her the first Belmont female student-athlete to ever qualify for Olympic Trials while still actively competing for the university.
Two other Bruins compete in Olympic Trials -- current assistant coach Joe Frye, who placed 19th in the hammer throw in 2016, and Caitlin Standifer in 2019, who competed in the marathon as a member of the Run Boulder Athletic Club.
Parlette will be one of 24 competitors in the long jump competition, which will take place at 7:45 p.m. CST and be broadcast on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. The top three finishers advance to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in July.
"[Adreanna’s] always been a gifted athlete, but when she came to Belmont, she was just lacking confidence in her own abilities,” Belmont track and field coach Cameron Harvey said in a release. “Over the last two years, we've been able to find that confidence, maximize her potential and reach heights that weren't even on our radar when we started practice in September.
“Considering last year, she wasn't even jumping 19 feet, to having one of the 24 best jumps of any U.S. woman this year is absolutely unbelievable. Being able to compete at the Olympic Trials with the nation's elite is a fitting end to an amazing season."
Parlette had a decorated 2021 season, winning the long jump and placing second in the heptathlon, fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and seventh in the high jump at the OVC Championships en route to being named OVC Female Field Athlete of the Year.
Her 6.5-meter long jump (21.3 feet) at the Joey Hanes Invitational in April set a new Belmont school record, ranking fourth among all non-Power 5 schools and top 25 nationally. Parlette also recently finished 24th in the NCAA East Regional.
"The biggest thing with this all is that I am just glad I listened to the direction God was calling me," Parlette said. "Specifically, I am glad that He directed me to Belmont and that I trusted Him 100 percent.
"It truly took both letdowns and joys to reach this moment in happiness," she added. "And while I can sit and enjoy this moment, I know that I still have work to do.”
At St. Cecilia Academy, Parlette was one of the top runners in the Midstate. She was a three-time DII Girl’s MVP from 2015-17 and was a state runner-up in the long jump (2015-17), 100-meter hurdles (2016-2017) and high jump (2017).
