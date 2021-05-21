The Belmont men’s basketball team was a victim of being a big fish in a small pond last season.
The Bruins, who tore through the Ohio Valley Conference during the regular season to the tune of an 18-2 conference record, did not earn an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament after falling to Morehead State in the OVC Tournament final.
But 2021 could be a different story for Belmont, which will have plenty of resume-padding opportunities in the ESPN Events Invitational Nov. 25-28 at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida.
The Bruins will be part of an eight-team field that also includes Alabama, Dayton, Drake, Iona, Kansas, Miami and North Texas. Alabama and Kansas are both preseason top-10 teams, while Drake, Iona and North Texas all made the NCAA Tournament last season.
Despite finishing with a 26-4 overall record last season, a weak non-league schedule ultimately did Belmont in. The Bruins’ best non-conference win came on Nov. 27 against George Mason (13-9).
A 21-game win streak, 30 straight OVC wins, an OVC regular season championship, and tying then-No. 1 Gonzaga for the most wins in the country before the NCAA Tournament began was still not enough for the NCAA selection committee to award Belmont an at-large bid.
However, adding a win over any of the other seven teams in the ESPN Events Invitational — especially Alabama, Kansas or Miami — could go a long way with the selection committee should Belmont fail to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament this year.
The Bruins return most of last year’s team, including All-OVC selections Grayson Murphy and Nick Muszynski, plus impressive underclassmen JaCobi Wood and Ben Sheppard.
